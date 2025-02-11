Wiggins contributed 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 win over the Pelicans.
Ever since scoring a career-high 41 points in the Feb. 1 win over the Kings, Wiggins has taken his game to another level while being incredibly efficient shooting the basketball. During Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans, the 25-year-old forward missed only four shots on his way to 24 points, helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company record the team's 43rd win of the season, which is tied for the most wins by a team so far this year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Coming off bench Monday vs. NOLA•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Drills career-high eight triples•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Reaches 18 in fourth straight start•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Efficient 17 points in start•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Goes off for career-high 41 points•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Saturday vs. Sacramento•