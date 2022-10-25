Wiggins is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wiggins will receive his first start of the season Tuesday with Josh Giddey out (ankle). It is unclear how long Giddey will be out after spraining his ankle, but Wiggins and Aleksej Pokusevski will likely compete for the final starting spot until he returns.

