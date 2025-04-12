Wiggins finished with a game-high 35 points (14-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 145-111 victory over the Jazz.

With most of the Thunder's usual starters getting the night off ahead of the playoffs, Wiggins made his second straight start and turned the opportunity into his third performance of the season with 30 or more points. The 26-year-old forward might get one more start in OKC's regular-season finale Sunday against the Pelicans, which would make him an intriguing DFS option given that he's averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assist, 2.5 threes and 1.5 steals over his first two starts this week.