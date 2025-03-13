Wiggins posted zero points (0-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Boston.

Wiggins joined the starting lineup to counter a smaller Celtics lineup missing Kristaps Porzingis (illness), but he was unable to find the mark from the floor during a miserable shooting night. Through his last 12 outings (two starts), Wiggins has averaged 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from deep.