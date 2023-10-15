Wiggins will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets.
The Thunder's usual starters are resting, so Wiggins will get a shot with the first unit Sunday. He'll be joined by Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Strong production off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Posts 11 points as reserve•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Provides 19 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Picks up two steals in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting against Warriors•