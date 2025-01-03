Wiggins will start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old forward will supplant Cason Wallace in the starting five on Thursday. Wiggins has started in nine of his 32 appearances this season, and he has averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 23.3 minutes per game as a starter.