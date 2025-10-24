Wiggins accumulated 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over the Pacers.

Wiggins replaced Cason Wallace (knee) in the starting lineup and definitely made the most of his opportunity. Coming off an impressive 2024-25 campaign, Wiggins is looking to cement himself as a key piece for the Thunder moving forward. Expect him to shift back to the bench when Wallace is cleared to return, somewhat limiting his playing time. However, he should play a meaningful role, even when coming off the bench, making him a viable streaming option on most nights.