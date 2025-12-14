Wiggins had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Spurs.

Wiggins had a rough night Saturday, failing to score for the first time this season. The ascension of Ajay Mitchell has cut into Wiggins' opportunities thus far, while the return of a number of key players has basically made him obsolete in standard fantasy leagues. Through 15 appearances, Wiggins is averaging 12.3 points and 2.3 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per game, making him a streaming option and nothing more.