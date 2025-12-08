Wiggins finished with 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-101 win over Utah.

It's his best scoring effort in four games since returning in late November from a thigh injury. Wiggins still isn't seeing the same workload he was prior to getting hurt, but over the last three games he's averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in just 20.7 minutes a contest from the second unit while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from beyond the arc.