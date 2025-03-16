Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Wiggins sat out the first half of Oklahoma City's current back-to-back set due to an illness and may be sidelined for the second half. If he's sidelined, Kenrich Williams, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased roles.
