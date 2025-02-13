Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With Chet Holmgren getting the night off Wednesday, Wiggins will get a chance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup. Wiggins has averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes over 18 games as a starter this season.
