Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Chet Holmgren getting the night off Wednesday, Wiggins will get a chance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup. Wiggins has averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes over 18 games as a starter this season.

More News