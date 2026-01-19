Wiggins is starting in Monday's game against the Cavaliers, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) facing an extended absence, Wiggins could draw more looks in the first unit. Wiggins has averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest through 10 games as a starter this season.