Wiggins will move to the bench Tuesday against the Lakers, according to Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.
Kenrich Williams will jump into the first unit as the Thunder continue to play the matchups. Wiggins is coming off one of his best games of the season with 19 points and a pair of three-pointers against the Warriors on Monday.
