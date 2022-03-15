Wiggins (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Spurs.

Wiggins missed back-to-back games due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll likely be back in the mix Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll draw the start. In his last game before the absence, the second-round rookie totaled season highs in points (25), rebounds (nine) and assists (five).

