Wiggins (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Spurs.
Wiggins missed back-to-back games due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll likely be back in the mix Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll draw the start. In his last game before the absence, the second-round rookie totaled season highs in points (25), rebounds (nine) and assists (five).
