Wiggins isn't starting Friday's game against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins drew starts in three of his last four appearances, but he'll retreat to the bench Friday since Gordon Hayward will take on a starting role. Wiggins has averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game over 69 appearances off the bench this season, but he could maintain increased playing time Friday since Jalen Williams (ankle) remains out.