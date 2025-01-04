Share Video

Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins made his 10th start of the season in Thursday's 116-98 win over the Clippers and finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes. He'll cede his starting spot to Cason Wallace for Friday's contest.

