Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins made his 10th start of the season in Thursday's 116-98 win over the Clippers and finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes. He'll cede his starting spot to Cason Wallace for Friday's contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Muted impact in start Thursday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Impressive off bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Muted role continues•