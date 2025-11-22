Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Sunday will mark the ninth straight game on the sidelines for Wiggins, and the Thunder have not released any updates of him making positive progress in his recovery from the thigh strain. He should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward.
