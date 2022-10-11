Wiggins will move out of the starting five for Tuesday's preseason clash with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Wiggins made a cameo in the starting unit for the Thunder last week but has moved out of the unit with more of the regular ready to go. He figures to be bench support when the full squad is healthy and playing during the regular season.
