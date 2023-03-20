Wiggins finished Sunday's 124-120 win over the Suns with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes.

Since he moved back to the bench following a March 8 start in Phoenix, Wiggins' playing time has been all over the shop, ranging from two to 20 over the past five games. He fell in the middle of the two extremes Sunday, and though he delivered some solid production in the steals category, he can't be relied upon to replicate that with any sort of consistency in limited minutes.