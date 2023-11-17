Wiggins amassed five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 win over Golden State.

Wiggins garnered double-digit minutes in each of his first five appearances this season but has seen his playing time drop since. He's averaging just 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game across 10 appearances. Last year, he averaged 18.5 minutes across 70 appearances (14 starts), but there's just not enough room in the rotation with Chet Holmgren healthy and dominating.