Wiggins racked up 17 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 victory over Boston.

Wiggins replaced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) in the starting lineup Tuesday, matching his season high with 17 points. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, it should be noted that he had failed to score a single point in three of his previous four games. With that said, managers should view this as an outlier and obviously he is not a name to target outside of the deepest formats.