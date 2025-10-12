Wiggins totaled six points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to Indiana.

Despite the spot start, Wiggins struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end. Coming off a productive outing in a win over the Hornets on Thursday, Saturday's performance was a bit of a letdown. With that said, he should be a consistent part of the rotation again this season, coming off what was the best season of his career.