Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Poor shooting night Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins totaled six points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to Indiana.
Despite the spot start, Wiggins struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end. Coming off a productive outing in a win over the Hornets on Thursday, Saturday's performance was a bit of a letdown. With that said, he should be a consistent part of the rotation again this season, coming off what was the best season of his career.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Productive night from bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Cleared to play vs. Hornets•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Leads Thunder in preseason win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting preseason opener•