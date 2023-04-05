Wiggins produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 loss to the Warriors.
Wiggins came off the bench and scored in double figures for a fourth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.0 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.
