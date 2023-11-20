Wiggins recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 16 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 win over Portland.

The Thunder emptied their bench after the game got our of hand, giving Wiggins some time on the court. After an adequate second season with the Thunder, Wiggins' production was expected to take an upward turn, but that hasn't come to pass. He's currently only averaging 10.8 minutes per game and is trapped behind Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace on the depth chart.