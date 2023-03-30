Wiggins had 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 victory over Detroit.

Wiggins provided a major spark off the Oklahoma City bench, racking up 13 points in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He added another six points in the second half while also chipping in three rebounds, a steal and two blocks as the Thunder barely managed to hold off the Pistons at home. Wiggins played 32 minutes in the contest, the most he's played since March 7 against the Warriors and shot 72.7 percent from the floor on the night.