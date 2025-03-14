Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Wiggins is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season due to an illness. If the 26-year-old forward is sidelined, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams are candidates for a bump in playing time.
