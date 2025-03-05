Now Playing

Wiggins (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wiggins has not missed a game this season for the Thunder but popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game with a thumb sprain. If the 25-year-old forward can't play in Memphis, Oklahoma City will likely turn to Isaiah Joe to shoulder the load off the bench.

