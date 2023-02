The Thunder recalled Wiggins to the NBA club from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins is back with the NBA squad after a brief visit with the G League affiliate. He's appeared in 12 of the Thunder's past 13 games and is averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes during that stretch. He figures to garner a similar role against the Kings on Sunday.