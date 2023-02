The Thunder recalled Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Wiggins started in the Blue's matchup with the Hustle on Wednesday but will rejoin the Thunder after just one day in the G League. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.6 minutes across 45 games in the NBA this season.