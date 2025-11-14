Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Remains out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) will not play Saturday against the Hornets.
The Thunder continue to rule Wiggins out a day in advance of games, suggesting he's week-to-week. With Wiggins set to miss a fifth straight game, the team will likely continue to lean on Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Missing third straight game•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Excels during team's first loss•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Wednesday•