Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Retreating to bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins won't start in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With Cason Wallace (knee) returning to action Saturday, Wiggins will move back to the second unit. Over two regular-season appearances (one start), the forward has averaged 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per contest.
