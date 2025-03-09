Wiggins won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With the Thunder resting their regulars, Wiggins drew a spot start Friday and posted 30 points in 32 minutes. However, the usual starting five is back in action, so Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams are all shifting to bench roles.
