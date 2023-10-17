Wiggins isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins will move back to the bench with many of the Thunder's regulars returning to the lineup. Wiggins tallied 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in his spot start Sunday.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Strong production off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Posts 11 points as reserve•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Provides 19 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Picks up two steals in win•