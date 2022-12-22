Wiggins isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Portland, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Wiggins will be replaced by Josh Giddey in the starting five Wednesday. The second-year guard has scored at least ten points in his last three outings.
