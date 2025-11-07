Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins won't play Friday against the Kings due to a left adductor strain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins put together one of his best performances of the season Wednesday against Portland but seemingly picked up an injury at some point along the way. With Wiggins ruled out and Dort's (shoulder) availability in question, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe should be in line for more opportunities.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Excels during team's first loss•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Bench role Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Cashes four threes in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting vs. Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Notches 11 points in win•