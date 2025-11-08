Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left adductor strain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Warriors. With the 26-year-old forward sidelined, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe are candidates for an uptick in minutes.