default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left adductor strain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Warriors. With the 26-year-old forward sidelined, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

More News