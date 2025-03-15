Wiggins (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Wiggins will sit the first leg of this back-to-back set due to an illness, but it's unclear if the forward will miss considerable time with this problem. His next chance to suit up will come against the Bucks on Sunday.
