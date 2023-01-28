Wiggins produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 112-100 win over the Cavaliers.

Wiggins moved into the starting lineup, logging at least 30 minutes for just the fourth time this season. The Thunder continue to change up their rotation on a nightly basis, making guys like Wiggins almost impossible to trust when it comes to fantasy value. While he can put up numbers when handed significant playing time, he could very well play no more than 15 minutes in their next outing.