Wiggins finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 win over the Trail Blazers.
This was the first time that Wiggins reached double figures since Jan. 8. He has seen minutes in the teens in four straight games, but his usage rate has been low with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams dominating the time on the ball.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another double-digit outing•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Posts solid line from bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Plays 11 minutes in blowout•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Efficient night in loss•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Returns to bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Gets starting nod Sunday•