Wiggins finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was the first time that Wiggins reached double figures since Jan. 8. He has seen minutes in the teens in four straight games, but his usage rate has been low with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams dominating the time on the ball.