Wiggins racked up 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes during Monday's 141-114 loss to Golden State.

Wiggins has been a hit-or-miss performer as a starter this season, but his 19 points on Monday accounted for a season-high total, and it marked the first time he cracked double-digits in the points department in three games. However, Wiggins -- nor any player -- is going to consistently convert on 80 percent of his shot attempts on most nights, so the stat line is best viewed as a fluky one. Wiggins at least looks as though he'll be the Thunder's preferred option to start alongside Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt while Luguentz Dort (hamstring) is out.