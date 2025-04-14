Wiggins logged 28 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.
Wiggins was gifted the keys to the offense Sunday as the team rested most of their rotational players, and he didn't disappoint, producing game-highs in scoring and assists. Wiggins enters the playoffs in great form, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest over his last three outings.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Erupts for 35 in Friday's rout•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Fills in with 17 points•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Will start vs. Phoenix•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Modest numbers in return•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Poised to return Friday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't go Wednesday•