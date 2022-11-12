Wiggins racked up 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 132-113 victory over the Raptors.

Wiggins started for the first time since the Oct. 29 matchup against the Mavericks, and he delivered one of his best performances of the season -- he posted season-high figures in points and assists while also registering his third-best rebounding output of the campaign. He's averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a starter, but due to the Thunder's constant lineup shuffling, it remains to be seen if he'll be in the lineup against the Knicks on Sunday.