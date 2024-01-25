Wiggins chipped in 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 140-114 victory over the Spurs.

Wiggins had his most productive shooting performance of the season in Wednesday's win. He's managed to play double-digit minutes off the bench over his last five games and seems to have an established role in reserve. Wiggins will look to extend his double-digit scoring streak to three games Friday against the Pelicans.