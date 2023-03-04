Wiggins notched 27 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-103 win over the Jazz.

Wiggins was impressive off the bench and made the most of his minutes to end up as one of the Thunder's leading scorers in an impressive 27-point win over Utah. This was Wiggins' best scoring output of the season, but fantasy managers shouldn't be fooled by this performance, as he's only averaging 8.5 points with 2.7 rebounds across 21.0 minutes per game since the start of February.