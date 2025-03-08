Wiggins amassed 30 points (13-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 107-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's (rest) absence allowed additional usage for Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. Although Wiggins wasn't efficient with his three-point shot, he made 26 shot attempts during the victory, marking his second-highest shot total of the season. The Maryland product has logged 20 starts this season and has started in five of his last seven games. Assuming Cason Wallace (knee) and Luguentz Dort ((knee) remain sidelined, Wiggins will be in line to record another start Sunday against the Nuggets.