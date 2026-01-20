Wiggins notched 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 136-104 win over the Cavaliers.

The five steals were a season high for Wiggins, and he finished one short of his career high set Apr. 7, 2024, against the Hornets. The fifth-year forward has started six of the last eight games for the injury-depleted Thunder, averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes during that span.