Wiggins will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins will make his 20th start of the season for Oklahoma City. The young forward is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from distance in the first unit for the Thunder.