Wiggins isn't starting Monday's game against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire reports.
Wiggins had started three of Oklahoma City's last four contests leading up to Monday's clash, but he'll return to a bench role with Luguentz Dort set to return to the first unit. Wiggins finished with five points, three rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in his last appearances as a reserve Tuesday against the Lakers.
