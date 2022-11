Wiggins will not start Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins was replaced in the starting lineup by Jalen Williams, but Wiggins should still be expected to handle a significant workload Friday despite his bench status. Wiggins has averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.3 minutes per game this season.