Wiggins produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 victory over Memphis.

Wiggins had a solid night off the bench for Oklahoma City, scoring nine points in the first half on 3-of-6 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and three assists before tacking on another five points in the second half. His eight rebounds in the contest were his second-most in any game this season while he also attempted a season-high six free throws, making four of them.